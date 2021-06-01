Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stefanos Nt
@ribakos
Download free
Share
Info
Lake Doxa, Feneos, Greece
Published on
June 1, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Scenery Wallpapers
lake doxa
feneos
greece
land
Landscape Images & Pictures
vegetation
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
countryside
Mountain Images & Pictures
shoreline
HD Sky Wallpapers
panoramic
lake
hill
coast
Free images
Related collections
Pure Colour
380 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
colour
HD Color Wallpapers
Flower Images
Unsplash Editorial
6,416 photos
· Curated by Unsplash
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
Wanderlust
60 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
wanderlust
People Images & Pictures
outdoor