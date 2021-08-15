Go to Chris's profile
@chris23
Download free
orange black and white butterfly perched on purple flower
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Queendown Warren Nature Reserve, Warren Lane, Hartlip, Sittingbourne, UK
Published on Canon, PowerShot SX60 HS
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

queendown warren nature reserve
warren lane
hartlip
sittingbourne
uk
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
Butterfly Images
monarch
potted plant
plant
vase
jar
pottery
planter
herbs
blossom
Flower Images
Free pictures

Related collections

Long Exposure
534 photos · Curated by Rowan Heuvel
long exposure
rock
outdoor
Triangles
114 photos · Curated by Sergey Ukolov
triangle
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking