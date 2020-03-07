Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jason Sung
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 7, 2020
Canon, EOS 70D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Lotus
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lotus
plant
blossom
Flower Images
lily
pond lily
Public domain images
Related collections
Hidden Gems 2
14 photos · Curated by Ian Kibbe
Flower Images
lily
pond lily
Lotus
35 photos · Curated by Porcia Silverberg
lotu
Flower Images
lily
plants
38 photos · Curated by Maria-Mirabela Valea
plant
Flower Images
blossom