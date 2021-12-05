Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Volodymyr Hotsyk
@hotsyk
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 6, 2021
Apple, iPhone 8 Plus
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
building
office building
Related collections
Beautiful Landscape Light
196 photos · Curated by ideadad
Light Backgrounds
Beautiful Pictures & Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
Halloween
117 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
Halloween Images & Pictures
autumnal
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Food & Drink
141 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
drink
Food Images & Pictures
plant