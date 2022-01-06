Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gustavo Sánchez
@gustavo0351
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Food & Drink
Share
Info
Temuco, Chile
Published
on
January 6, 2022
SONY, ILCE-6500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
temuco
chile
bread
Food Images & Pictures
sourdough
dough
baker
bakery
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Wood Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Summer
2,070 photos · Curated by Writing&Style
Summer Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
Farmland and Fields
500 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
farmland
field
farm
Patterns
41 photos · Curated by Margeaux Elena
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds