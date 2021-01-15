Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jaakko Kemppainen
@jaakkok
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Helsinki, Suomi
Published
on
January 15, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ferry to Suomenlinna at sunrise, -22C and some sea smoke
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
helsinki
suomi
fog
sea smoke
Winter Images & Pictures
ferry
Nature Images
boat
vehicle
transportation
weather
outdoors
mist
Smoke Backgrounds
human
People Images & Pictures
watercraft
vessel
Backgrounds
Related collections
Inspiring
46 photos
· Curated by Carla Ferreira
inspiring
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Mothers Day
36 photos
· Curated by Marion Wug
Mothers Day Images
mother
child
Rain
66 photos
· Curated by Modo Studio
rain
HD Grey Wallpapers
drop