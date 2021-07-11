Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dawn McDonald
@dpreacherdawn
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 11, 2021
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
farm animal
highland bull
bull
scotland
bull
mammal
Cow Images & Pictures
cattle
ox
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Cabin life
18 photos
· Curated by Gemma Evans
cabin
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #105: Amanda Hesser
9 photos
· Curated by Amanda Hesser
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
What's Everyone Looking At?
46 photos
· Curated by Ernio Hernandez
looking
People Images & Pictures
human