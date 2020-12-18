Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mikhail Tyrsyna
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 18, 2020
Canon, EOS 77D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Decoration on the Christmas tree
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Christmas Tree Images
decoration
garlands
lighting
Nature Images
outdoors
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
ornament
night
Fireworks Images & Pictures
flare
Light Backgrounds
Public domain images
Related collections
Mountains
105 photos · Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Workspaces
82 photos · Curated by Gretchen Oris-Chong
workspace
work
desk
Dogs
52 photos · Curated by Robert Schmitt
Dog Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
pet