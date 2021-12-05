Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
kate agnew
@k8agnew
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 6, 2021
SANYO Electric Co. Ltd., S885
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
home decor
bathtub
tub
HD Windows Wallpapers
picture window
plant
curtain
window shade
pottery
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Happy + Free Feels
104 photos · Curated by Nicole Knipes
Happy Images & Pictures
united state
Women Images & Pictures
Italian summer
26 photos · Curated by Valentina Locatelli
Summer Images & Pictures
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Stuck in Time
276 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Grey Wallpapers
floating
float