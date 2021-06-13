Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
PAVAN JAMDAR
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Maharashtra, India
Published
on
June 13, 2021
HUAWEI, VEN-L22
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Original & Rare quartz /agate /crystal images.
Related tags
maharashtra
india
agate
crystal
geology
rocks texture
Best Stone Pictures & Images
quartz
ornament
gemstone
jewelry
accessories
accessory
Backgrounds
Related collections
camping
95 photos
· Curated by B B
camping
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers
Collection #177: Unsplash
8 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
Star Images
night
Human for scale.
119 photos
· Curated by Tyler Lastovich
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers