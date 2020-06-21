Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dario Brönnimann
@dariobroe
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Nature
Share
Info
Published
on
June 21, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
leaves
Nature Images
outdoors
ice
frost
fungus
Backgrounds
Related collections
Spiritual
140 photos · Curated by Ben White
spiritual
People Images & Pictures
church
GoPro
76 photos · Curated by Jeremy Bishop
gopro
australia
HD Blue Wallpapers
THE ROAD LESS TRAVELLED
90 photos · Curated by Hendri van Niekerk
road
dirt road
gravel