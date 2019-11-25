Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Calen Heydt
@calenheydt
Download free
Share
Info
Charlotte, NC, USA
Published on
November 26, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Large leaves
Related collections
verdebosco
24 photos
· Curated by Federica Santoni
verdebosco
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
nature
7 photos
· Curated by Kseniya Teryaeva
Nature Images
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Background - Plants
203 photos
· Curated by Vikram P
HQ Background Images
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
veins
charlotte
nc
usa
acanthaceae
blossom
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
PNG images