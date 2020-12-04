Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Robin Canfield
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Chiang Mai, Thailand
Published on
December 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Temple Hallway - Thailand
Related collections
Introspection
33 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
introspection
People Images & Pictures
human
Architecture
39 photos
· Curated by C G
architecture
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Magic
79 photos
· Curated by Ioana M
magic
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
Related tags
crypt
thailand
building
temple
architecture
chiang mai
worship
altar
church
handrail
banister
shrine
Brown Backgrounds
corridor
Buddha Images
statue
hallway
Free stock photos