Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Paula Corberan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stockholm, Suecia
Published
on
September 7, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Girl hand holding flower.
Related tags
stockholm
suecia
Flower Images
hand
holding flower
HD Red Wallpapers
red flower
close-up
HD Pink Wallpapers
burgundy
Nature Images
HD Green Wallpapers
holding
gardens
plants
Happy Images & Pictures
gift
Flower Images
plant
anther
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Red
94 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Red Wallpapers
Flower Images
Light Backgrounds
Boho
48 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
boho
Women Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures
Green
261 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
flora