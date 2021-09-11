Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joeyy Lee
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Hyde Park, Elizabeth Street, Sydney NSW, Australia
Published
on
September 11, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Zenelia Jewel commercial photoshoot in Sydney City Australia
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
hyde park
elizabeth street
sydney nsw
australia
necklace
accessories
photoshoot with models
models
photoshoots
commercial
wedding dress
earrings
necklaces
editorial fashion
editorial portrait
editorial photoshoot
bridal
photo
jewellery
magazine
Creative Commons images
Related collections
RETRATO DE MEDIO CUERPO
300 photos · Curated by J.F. Rguez.
human
Women Images & Pictures
female
paris
27 photos · Curated by Pippa Stone
Paris Pictures & Images
necklace
human
The Dress that says I Do
355 photos · Curated by Deborah Joyce
dress
Wedding Backgrounds
human