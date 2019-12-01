Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jason Leung
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 1, 2019
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
geranium
petal
anemone
pollen
daisies
daisy
HD Blue Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Floral
38 photos
· Curated by Phil Armour
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
floral beauty
402 photos
· Curated by Mitch Sopo
HD Floral Wallpapers
beauty
Flower Images
Flowers
91 photos
· Curated by Ahmed Malik
Flower Images
plant
blossom