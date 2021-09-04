Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Baptiste
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chamonix, France
Published
on
September 4, 2021
Canon EOS 700D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
High summit
Related tags
france
chamonix
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
Mountain Images & Pictures
nature green
nature photography
arbres
natural beauty
nature photo
sommet
summit
pic
Tree Images & Pictures
Grass Backgrounds
alps
montagne
alpes
Free stock photos
Related collections
Two's a Crowd
348 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
People Images & Pictures
friend
Women Images & Pictures
Aerial Photos
685 photos
· Curated by Anton Rius
aerial
aerial view
drone
Collection #32: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Green Wallpapers