Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bergon Sharp
@bergs29
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 24, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
sphere
People Images & Pictures
human
finger
Related collections
Friendship
144 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Friendship Images
friend
People Images & Pictures
Jewelry
103 photos
· Curated by Liz Fisher
jewelry
hand
People Images & Pictures
HOLIDAYS...CELEBRATE
319 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
HD Holiday Wallpapers
decoration
Christmas Images