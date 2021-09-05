Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Suraj Shakya
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bhaktapur, Nepal
Published
on
September 5, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wooden Lakheys
Related tags
bhaktapur
nepal
lakhey
Toys Pictures
culture
tradition
souvenir
People Images & Pictures
human
Sports Images
Sports Images
bicycle
bike
transportation
vehicle
archery
bow
festival
crowd
symbol
Backgrounds
Related collections
Cosmetic
364 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
cosmetic
beauty
Makeup Backgrounds
The Colors of India
58 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
HD Color Wallpapers
india
People Images & Pictures
Fashion
77 photos
· Curated by Tran Mau Tri Tam
fashion
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures