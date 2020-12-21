Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kate Hliznitsova
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 21, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
candle
People Images & Pictures
human
finger
dessert
Cake Images
Birthday Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
sweets
confectionery
cream
creme
icing
Backgrounds
Related collections
Xmas
75 photos
· Curated by Sabine Richter
xma
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Holidays
182 photos
· Curated by Anshu A
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
decoration
Values
14 photos
· Curated by Hannah Baldwin
value
HD Grey Wallpapers
human