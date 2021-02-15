Go to Shelia Regita Pasaribu's profile
@sheliaregita
Download free
man in black jacket sitting on concrete bench near sea during daytime
man in black jacket sitting on concrete bench near sea during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Sydney Opera House, Sydney, Australia
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

The hardest thing to do nowadays: to sit and relax.

Related collections

Coffee o'clock
37 photos · Curated by Martine Goyette
Coffee Images
cup
cafe
Surf
83 photos · Curated by Alfie Hayward
surf
outdoor
sea
Staircases
30 photos · Curated by Luke Chesser
staircase
stair
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking