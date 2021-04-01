Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nishant Kulkarni
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pune, Maharashtra, India
Published
on
April 1, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
An Indian Bridal Collection..
Related tags
pune
maharashtra
india
Wedding Backgrounds
indian girl
indian bride
indian bride getting ready
HD Design Wallpapers
girls fashion
attire
bridal dress
bride
fashion model
fashion girl
fashionable women
indian tradition
traditional
desi
indian jewellery
jewellery
Public domain images
Related collections
Fabrics
46 photos
· Curated by Vinit Faria
fabric
textile
sewing
Fashion clash
19 photos
· Curated by Misha Antonich
fashion
clothing
apparel
Portraits (10)
1,118 photos
· Curated by Anastasia Lipatova
portrait
human
Women Images & Pictures