Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Paulette Deckers
@pdeck688
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Palm Springs, CA, USA
Published
on
December 2, 2021
samsung, SM-N970U
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
palm springs
ca
usa
plant
Grass Backgrounds
park
outdoors
lawn
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
garden
Free images
Related collections
holidays
449 photos
· Curated by Lisha Reid
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
Fog
154 photos
· Curated by Francesco Dell Orto
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Fog and Mist
112 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
mist
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images