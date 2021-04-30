Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Julien Flutto
@khyta
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
April 30, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
building
architecture
dome
tower
spire
steeple
temple
housing
monastery
worship
shrine
mosque
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Goin' on a Hike
76 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
hike
rock
outdoor
Haze
17 photos
· Curated by Todd Quackenbush
haze
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Fog and Mist
115 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
mist
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images