Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Silvan Schuppisser
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 9, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
dome
architecture
building
human
People Images & Pictures
monastery
housing
mosque
cathedral
church
mansion
House Images
temple
spire
steeple
tower
Free stock photos
Related collections
ruins
38 photos
· Curated by 1 1
ruin
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Austria
140 photos
· Curated by Paul Gilmore
austria
outdoor
hiking
night
202 photos
· Curated by spear spear
night
Star Images
outdoor