Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
D Spiridonova
@spiridonovaph
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 2, 2020
Canon, EOS 800D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
bakery
shop
Food Images & Pictures
Related collections
Bakery
48 photos
· Curated by Eunavia Studio
bakery
Food Images & Pictures
bread
french cafe
43 photos
· Curated by Lauren Jersey
french
cafe
Food Images & Pictures
EC-Club Avantages
28 photos
· Curated by Florence Morel des Vallons
shop
Food Images & Pictures
sweet