Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
OSS Photography
@ossphotography1
Download free
Published on
May 26, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Texture
75 photos
· Curated by Kate Radcliffe
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Abstract Nature
16 photos
· Curated by Thirumurugan Somasundaram
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Collection #155: Minimalism Life
8 photos
· Curated by Minimalism Life
Life Images & Photos
minimalism
minimal
Related tags
architecture
tower
building
clock tower
steeple
spire
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Teal Wallpapers
Creative Commons images