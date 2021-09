Seagulls flying over the waves in front of the last remaining bridge at National Bridges State Beach. In 1970, there were 2 bridges. In 1905, there were 3. Back then, this formation resembled a long rock wall with 3 holes. The innermost bridge collapsed during a storm in 1980. The park rangers held a wake. There's a great article at http://www.mobileranger.com/santacruz/arch/