Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lydia Koh
@lydiakoh
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Joshua Tree National Park, California, USA
Published
on
May 17, 2020
Canon, EOS DIGITAL REBEL XSi
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
joshua tree national park
California Pictures
usa
joshua tree
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Blue Wallpapers
ground
mesa
cliff
wilderness
valley
canyon
plant
Creative Commons images
Related collections
The Path
494 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
path
road
Tree Images & Pictures
Computers, Phones, and Tech
136 photos
· Curated by Brittany Botti
HD Phone Wallpapers
tech
HD Computer Wallpapers
Collection #29: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
boat
sea