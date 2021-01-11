Go to Lars Eberhardt's profile
Available for hire
Download free
snow covered field with bare trees under blue and white cloudy sky during daytime
snow covered field with bare trees under blue and white cloudy sky during daytime
Naturpark Sauerland-Rothaargebirge, Plettenberg, Deutschland
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

landscape
57 photos · Curated by darlene merwede
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
land
Winter
5 photos · Curated by Lars Eberhardt
Winter Images & Pictures
ice
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking