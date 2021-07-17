Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sean Foster
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Colorado Springs, CO, USA
Published
on
July 17, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Picaboo
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
colorado springs
co
usa
Monkey Images
tamarind
Lion Images
Summer Images & Pictures
cheyenne mountain zoo
Animals Images & Pictures
captivity
cage
zoo
wildlife
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
baboon
Free pictures
Related collections
Gradient Scapes
17 photos
· Curated by Stephen Olmstead
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor
yellow
206 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
HQ Background Images
Architecture
159 photos
· Curated by Hussein Horack
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers