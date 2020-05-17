Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 17, 2020
SONY, NEX-6
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
poisonous
ivy
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Related collections
Free close up, macro pictures
2,020 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
plant
Walls
410 photos
· Curated by Phil Taylor
wall
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Background, wallpaper, HD wallpaper,
1,060 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
plant