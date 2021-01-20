Go to Nelson Marquina's profile
@nmarquina
Download free
brown and white leaf textile
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D850
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Leaf closeup

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

lewis ginter botanical garden
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
veins
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Free stock photos

Related collections

Automobiles
45 photos · Curated by Jochen Gererstorfer
automobile
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
Collection #177: Unsplash
8 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
Star Images
night
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking