Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Richard Burlton
@richardworks
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
13d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
wasp
andrena
hornet
Animals Images & Pictures
Bee Pictures & Images
invertebrate
insect
HD Green Wallpapers
photography
photo
honey bee
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Creative Commons images
Related collections
National Nutrition Month
17 photos
· Curated by S. Ross Morris
nutrition
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Collection #193: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
Roads
226 photos
· Curated by Pavel Azroyan
road
HD Grey Wallpapers
highway