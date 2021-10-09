Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Katarzyna Dutkowska
@frame_of_reference
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark
Published
on
October 9, 2021
Canon, EOS 500D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Misty day in Copenhagen
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
copenhagen
denmark
Nature Images
fog
mist
park
misty day
foggy day
HD Autumn Wallpapers
autumn morning
morning
Fall Images & Pictures
autumn weather
scandinavia
Grass Backgrounds
plant
outdoors
People Images & Pictures
human
weather
Public domain images
Related collections
Following people
355 photos · Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
starry night
122 photos · Curated by sieun yoo
starry
night
Star Images
Winter
33 photos · Curated by Charles Lalonde
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor