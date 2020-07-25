Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dominik Lückmann
@exdigy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Animals
Share
Info
Hamburg, Deutschland
Published
on
July 25, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Elephants in the Hagenbeck zoo located in Hamburg
Related tags
hamburg
deutschland
Elephant Images & Pictures
zoo
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Free images
Related collections
WILD magazine
515 photos
· Curated by Hunter Wilson
Animals Images & Pictures
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Koštířovi
296 photos
· Curated by Barbora Sacher
kostirovi
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Art Wallpapers
AMINALS
63 photos
· Curated by Hannah Sullivan
aminal
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal