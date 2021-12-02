Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Levi Meir Clancy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jerusalem, Israel
Published
on
December 2, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Jerusalem at sunset.
Related tags
jerusalem
israel
Sunset Images & Pictures
ancient history
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
arecaceae
villa
housing
building
House Images
People Images & Pictures
human
monastery
architecture
mansion
Free stock photos
Related collections
The Netherlands
147 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
the netherlands
netherlands
plant
Frontal Facades
193 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
facade
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
Autumn
196 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
flora