Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Eric Cook
@corkjockey
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 15, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Waterstones Stairwell
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
sphere
floor
interior design
indoors
Free images
Related collections
Us Humans
328 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
human
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Urban perfection
159 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
urban
building
architecture
Christmas Traditions
845 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures