Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Manik Roy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Published
on
May 7, 2021
Canon, EOS 60D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Pocket Watch
Related tags
kolkata
west bengal
india
watch
pocket watch
pocket
alarm clock
Clock Images
wristwatch
HD Grey Wallpapers
analog clock
clock tower
building
tower
architecture
Public domain images
Related collections
Pocketwatch References
12 photos
· Curated by Sam Ott
pocketwatch
Clock Images
pocket watch
pocket watch
17 photos
· Curated by Audrey McFarland
pocket watch
wristwatch
time
Art prompts
310 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Hails
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
accessory