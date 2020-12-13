Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sukant Sharma
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chitkul, Himachal Pradesh, India
Published
on
December 13, 2020
ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A beautiful river flowing through the Himalayas.
Related tags
chitkul
india
himachal pradesh
himachal pardesh
himalayas
Mountain Images & Pictures
Landscape Images & Pictures
mountain river
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Water Wallpapers
mountain range
stream
ice
HD Scenery Wallpapers
creek
wilderness
peak
Backgrounds
Related collections
Wedding Collection
74 photos
· Curated by Rahul Dogra
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Scotland
237 photos
· Curated by Sholto Ramsay
scotland
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Canon Cameras
96 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
canon camera
camera
canon