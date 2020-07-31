Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Fang-Wei Lin
@fangweilin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 31, 2020
OLYMPUS CORPORATION, TG-4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
maple leaf
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #161: Minimalism Life
7 photos · Curated by Minimalism Life
minimalism
minimal
HD Color Wallpapers
Collection #73: Chris Messina
9 photos · Curated by Chris Messina
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Dancers
35 photos · Curated by Susan Rubenstein
dancer
Dance Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures