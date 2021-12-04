Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Don Stouder
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Canon, PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
rock
wilderness
HD Water Wallpapers
panoramic
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
valley
canyon
road
vehicle
transportation
housing
building
photo
photography
Free pictures
Related collections
Unsplash Top 25: 25 Most Downloaded Photos of 2018 | Q1
20 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Flowers and Plants
348 photos · Curated by Katie Sweetman
plant
Flower Images
petal
Savannah animals
26 photos · Curated by Charles Lalonde
savannah
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife