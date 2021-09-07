Go to Vardhan Halwai's profile
Available for hire
Download free
gold and red hindu deity figurine
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Vadodara, Gujarat, India
Published on Canon, EOS M50
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Bappa

Related collections

Two's a Crowd
352 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
two
People Images & Pictures
friend
flowers
187 photos · Curated by Lenka
Flower Images
plant
blossom
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking