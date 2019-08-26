Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mateus Campos Felipe
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
August 26, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
AWW
50 photos
· Curated by Lara Welker
aww
human
face
God Is Here
40 photos
· Curated by Cynthia Gonzales
God Images & Pictures
church
Jesus Images
The Mass - March JH Session
27 photos
· Curated by Shelby Hawks
mass
catholic
church
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
monk
eucharist
mass
priest
catholic religion
latin mass
holy liturgy
clothing
apparel
hands
holy mass
eucharistic
adoration
faith
worship
men
prayer
Praying Images
PNG images