Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anastasiya Romanova
@nanichkar
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 11, 2021
Canon, PowerShot SX540 HS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A proud swan is walking under the spring sun.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
swan lake
swans
swan
aquatic birds
aquatic bird
Birds Images
Birds Images
nature images
HD Nature Wallpapers
Nature Backgrounds
Nature Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
Aerial
356 photos
· Curated by Farouk Mechedal
aerial
aerial view
HD Wallpapers
Bridges
61 photos
· Curated by Neil Nagy
bridge
building
architecture
starry night
122 photos
· Curated by sieun yoo
starry
night
Star Images