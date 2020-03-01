Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pauline 🦋📷
@paubvl
Download free
Share
Info
Benedictine Abbey of Abu Gosh, Mahmud Rashid Street, Abu Ghosh, Israel
Published on
March 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Johannes
179 photos
· Curated by D B
johanne
grape
outdoor
Israel
65 photos
· Curated by Donna Clements
israel
plant
outdoor
General flowers, background
191 photos
· Curated by Jo Beilby
HQ Background Images
Flower Images
plant
Related tags
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
citrus fruit
Food Images & Pictures
HD Orange Wallpapers
benedictine abbey of abu gosh
mahmud rashid street
abu ghosh
israel
grapefruit
produce
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
Free images