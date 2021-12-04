Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Don Stouder
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Canon, PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
plant
vegetation
ground
path
wilderness
outdoors
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
trail
woodland
land
HD Forest Wallpapers
soil
Jungle Backgrounds
road
rainforest
Free images
Related collections
Negative Space For Lettering
168 photos · Curated by Morgan
negative
Space Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
Color - Neutral Tones
3,595 photos · Curated by Writing&Style
neutral
plant
HD White Wallpapers
workspace
148 photos · Curated by Jennifer Temming
workspace
work
office