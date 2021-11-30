Go to Ugyen Tenzin's profile
@utenzy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Kingdom of Bhutan
Published agoCanon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A view of Choekhortse and Phajoding from Dodedrak side.

Related collections

minimal
177 photos · Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
minimal
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Peace
510 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
peace
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking