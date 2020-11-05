Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Benn McGuinness
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
finger
Brown Backgrounds
human
People Images & Pictures
hand
jewelry
accessory
accessories
ring
crystal
gemstone
Diamond Backgrounds
Free pictures
Related collections
Winter Is Coming
191 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Go there together.
189 photos
· Curated by Alvis Ng
outdoor
HQ Background Images
People Images & Pictures
Serenity
41 photos
· Curated by David Martin
serenity
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images