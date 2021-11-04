Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Simion Daniel
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 4, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
melc melc codobelc
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
fir
abies
conifer
pine
spruce
vegetation
Public domain images
Related collections
Background bright
132 photos · Curated by Margarita Batysheva
bright
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
World Book Day
199 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Book Images & Photos
reading
HD Grey Wallpapers
The Floral Collection
250 photos · Curated by Alison Costa
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant